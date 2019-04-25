Zelensky's team counts on successful review of IMF program in May

The team of Volodymyr Zelensky, who won the presidential election in Ukraine, counts on a successful review of the Stand-By Arrangement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May 2019, adviser to Zelensky and former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has stated.

"As for the IMF: naturally, the position is to continue cooperation. We look forward to a successful review in May," he said during a meeting with the member companies of the European Business Association (EBA).

As reported, with reference to Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, the IMF mission on the stand-by program is expected in May-June of the current year.