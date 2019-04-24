Facts

No exact date for Juncker-Zelensky meeting - EC representative

 Negotiations on the future meeting of the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, with the President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, are still ongoing, for this reason, there is no specific date yet, EC spokesman Alexander Winterstein said on Wednesday.

I do not have a specific date. The teams are in contact with each other, and as soon as there is an opportunity, there will be a meeting, he said at a briefing in Brussels, answering the question about the possibility of holding such a meeting even before the inauguration of Zelensky.

As reported, Juncker together with President of the European Council Donald Tusk sent a congratulatory letter to Zelensky, in which they assured that the EU would support Ukraine and spoke in favor of an early meeting.

