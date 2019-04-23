Facts

One KIA, one WIA amid hostilities in Donbas

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas since Tuesday midnight as of 18:00, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Since Tuesday midnight, the enemy violated the cease-fire seven times, twice using 120 and 82 mm mortar bombs prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. Armed formations of the Russian Federation also fired on positions of our units from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, automatic small arms and sniper weapons," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

