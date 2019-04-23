Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one Ukrainian soldier KIA, three WIA

Russia-led military forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one member of Ukraine's Joint Forces was killed in action (KIA) and another three were wounded in action (WIA), the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center said.

"On April 22, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 14 times, using in two instances the weapons banned by the Minsk agreements, namely 82mm mortars. One member of the Joint Forces was killed and three were wounded," the JFO HQ said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"In the Skhid (East) sector, armed units of the Russian Federation mounted six attacks on Joint Forces positions, using 82mm mortars near the town of Maryinka; grenade launchers of various systems (twice), large-caliber machine guns, automatic small arms and sniper rifles near the village of Hnutove; grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the village of Pavlopil; large-caliber machine guns (twice) and small arms near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Opytne," it said.

The villages of Novo-Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka, Zolote–4 and the town of Popasna also came under fire.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has mounted one attack on Joint Forces positions near Hnutove in the Skhid sector, using 120mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns," it said.

Three enemy troops were killed and seven were wounded, according to Ukrainian intelligence reports.

Members of Ukraine's Joint Forces also destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, using an anti-tank missile system.