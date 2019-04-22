Facts

16:45 22.04.2019

Election in Ukraine was competitive, respected fundamental – OSCE's special coordinator

Election in Ukraine was competitive, respected fundamental – OSCE's special coordinator

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Initiatives and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) has said Ukraine's presidential election was competitive and respected rights and freedoms.

"The 2019 presidential election in Ukraine was competitive and held with respect for fundamental freedoms," Special Coordinator for the OSCE's observer mission George Tsereteli said at press conference in Kyiv on Monday, April 22.

"We assess Election Day positively," he added. "There was much improvement in the conduct of the votes count and tabulation compared to the first round."

