European Parliament supports future president of Ukraine in continuing reform efforts

The European Parliament supports the future president in continuing reform efforts, especially the fight against corruption, Rebecca Harms, a member of the European Parliament's international observers for the presidential elections in Ukraine, has said.

"The European Parliament encourages and supports the incoming president in continuing and strengthening reform efforts, particularly in fighting corruption and poverty," Harms said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

She added that the president can also fully count on the support of the European Union.

"We are confident that the incoming president is fully aware of his responsibilities," the MEP noted.

Harms noted that the reform agenda should be continued in cooperation with other state institutions, in particular, the Verkhovna Rada.

After 99% of the electronic protocols have been processed, the results of the April 21 runoff vote is the following: 73.21% voted for presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky and 24.46% supported incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.