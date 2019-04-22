Facts

16:12 22.04.2019

European Parliament supports future president of Ukraine in continuing reform efforts

1 min read

The European Parliament supports the future president in continuing reform efforts, especially the fight against corruption, Rebecca Harms, a member of the European Parliament's international observers for the presidential elections in Ukraine, has said.

"The European Parliament encourages and supports the incoming president in continuing and strengthening reform efforts, particularly in fighting corruption and poverty," Harms said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

She added that the president can also fully count on the support of the European Union.

"We are confident that the incoming president is fully aware of his responsibilities," the MEP noted.

Harms noted that the reform agenda should be continued in cooperation with other state institutions, in particular, the Verkhovna Rada.

After 99% of the electronic protocols have been processed, the results of the April 21 runoff vote is the following: 73.21% voted for presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky and 24.46% supported incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

Tags: #rebecca_harms #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 22.04.2019
Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

16:49 22.04.2019
Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

16:45 22.04.2019
Election in Ukraine was competitive, respected fundamental – OSCE's special coordinator

Election in Ukraine was competitive, respected fundamental – OSCE's special coordinator

16:08 22.04.2019
Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

14:58 22.04.2019
Ukrainian police receive over 40 false bomb threats on day of second round of election

Ukrainian police receive over 40 false bomb threats on day of second round of election

14:44 22.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

06:39 22.04.2019
MEP Rebecca Harms: Amazing that Ukraine manages to hold free elections amid war

MEP Rebecca Harms: Amazing that Ukraine manages to hold free elections amid war

06:30 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed

06:20 22.04.2019
Poroshenko leading in Ukraine's foreign constituency with 51.8%, followed by Zelensky with 46.8% –51.48% of protocols processed

Poroshenko leading in Ukraine's foreign constituency with 51.8%, followed by Zelensky with 46.8% –51.48% of protocols processed

05:51 22.04.2019
Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv court puts renaming of UOC on hold

Defense lawyers appeal prolongation of arrest of 24 sailors detained in Kerch Strait

No grounds for Saakashvili's legal entry into Ukraine – Ukrainian border service

Election in Ukraine was competitive, respected fundamental – OSCE's special coordinator

Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

LATEST

Kyiv court puts renaming of UOC on hold

Defense lawyers appeal prolongation of arrest of 24 sailors detained in Kerch Strait

No grounds for Saakashvili's legal entry into Ukraine – Ukrainian border service

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

Two claims filed to court could lock holding of competition to select head of State Tax Service – Finance ministry

Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

Merkel invites Zelensky to Berlin

One KIA, one WIA in hostilities in JFO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

ONE KIA, ONE WIA IN HOSTILITIES IN JFO ZONE ON MONDAY – DEFENSE MINISTRY

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD