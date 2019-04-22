Ukrainian police receive over 40 false bomb threats on day of second round of election

A large number of anonymous bomb threats in airports, shopping malls, religious buildings and the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station were received by the Ukrainian National Police on the day of the second round of the election, Serhiy Kniazev, the head of the National Police, said.

All those threats were false, he said.

"The police received a total of 42 false reports. It's a lot," the head of the National Police told a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday evening.

The police were ready for that and therefore a considerable number of groups of mine disposal experts were involved, he said.

The most such reports were in Kyiv (19) and in Kharkiv (11), and there were also reports in Lviv, Odesa, and Dnypro, Kniazev said.

There were false reports of mines in the Kharkiv and Lviv airports, shopping malls, and religious buildings, he said.

"Fortunately, no explosive devices were found during the inspections," he said.

In Kherson region, "there were reports of bombs in the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, and in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region there was a false report of a bomb at a polling station," he said.