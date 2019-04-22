Austrian Chancellor congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential vote in Ukraine, urges to continue reforms

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine and said he was looking forward to working with the future head of state to further deepen Ukrainian-Austrian relations.

"I look forward to working together to further deepen our good bilateral relations," the Austrian media quoted Kurz's statement, referring to the Austria Press Agency (APA).

Kurz says Austria is one of the largest investors in Ukraine and therefore is strongly interested in good economic development of the country. "I urge President[-elect] Zelensky to continue the necessary reforms, especially in the fight against corruption," the Austrian Chancellor said.

Speaking about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Kurz expressed concern over the insufficient progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and called for their immediate implementation.

He confirmed the non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea by Russia in violation of international law and demanded that the Russian Federation release the Ukrainian sailors captured in the Kerch Strait area in November 2018.

"Austria supports the European Union's sanctions against Russia and demands the restoration of [Ukraine's] territorial integrity," he said.