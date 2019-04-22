EU Commissioner Hahn calls on Zelensky to continue reforms, intensify anti-corruption efforts

EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine and urged him to fight against corruption more actively and continue the reform process.

"I congratulate the Ukrainian people on their show of democratic maturity and the President elect, Volodymyr Zelensky, on his victory. This result is a very strong mandate to fight corruption more vigourosly and to free the state from oligarchic state capture," Hahn said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday, April 22.

"The reform process and the implementation of the Association Agreement must continue at full speed in order for the Ukrainian people to fully benefit from it. In the final months of my mandate I will do all I can to support Ukraine on this path," he said.

As was reported, Zelensky leads with 72% of the runoff vote, according to the National Exit Poll, while incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is supported by 25.5% of voters. According to the TSN's exit poll, Zelensky was supported by 72.7% and 27.3% voted for Poroshenko. The exit poll results announced on Channel 112.Ukraine says that Zelensky got 73.7% of the vote and Poroshenko had 26.3%.

After the results of the exit polls were announced, Poroshenko called Zelensky to congratulate him on his victory for presidency in Ukraine.