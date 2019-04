Zelensky leading with 72.87%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.8% – 10.53% of protocols processed

Candidates for the presidency in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko, have gained 72.87% and 24.8% of the vote, respectively, the country's Central Election Commission has said after it processed 10.53% of the voting protocols.

Zelensky is leading in all areas, except Lviv region.