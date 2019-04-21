Poroshenko's team will not allow disrupting European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine – Berezenko

The team of the incumbent head of state, Petro Poroshenko, who loses the presidential election on the results of exit polls, will not allow disrupting the plans for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, deputy head of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction Serhiy Berezenko has stated.

"If the plans for European and Euro-Atlantic integration are thwarted or the new head of state tries to disrupt them, they will get a powerful opposition represented by us. But we will not go into opposition to the state," Berezenko told journalists on Sunday evening.