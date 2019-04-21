Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

As of 15:00 on Sunday, the police launched 5 criminal proceedings into violations of electoral legislation, according to the Interior Ministry.

"As of 15:00, we received some 690 reports of violations of the electoral legislation. Information on five of them was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations," the ministry said.

According to the report, in Kyiv a citizen claimed that someone else had voted using his name, and in Dnipropetrovsk region a woman tried to eat the ballot paper.