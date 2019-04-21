Facts

16:03 21.04.2019

No bombs found at Kharkiv airport, shopping malls – police

1 min read

Police have finished searching Kharkiv International Airport and the Auchan shopping center in Kharkiv. No bombs were found.

"On the territory of the Kharkiv airport about 15,000 square meters and about 30,000 square meters of adjacent territory were examined, 600 people were evacuated… Law enforcement officers examined 10,000 square meters of shopping center premises and 1,000 of the adjacent territory, evacuated about 5,000. …No explosive devices or dangerous substances were found," Kyiv region's National Police said.

Whether to enter the bomb scares into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations is being discussed.

As reported, at about 13:00 the police received a message about laying explosives in the airport, the Premier Palace Hotel Kharkiv, as well as the Ave Plaza and Auchan shopping centers. The check of the hotel and the Ave Plaza shopping center is ongoing.

Tags: #kharkiv #scare #bomb
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 21.04.2019
Number of bomb threats increases, most from Russia, Russia-occupied territories – Interior Ministry

Number of bomb threats increases, most from Russia, Russia-occupied territories – Interior Ministry

14:24 21.04.2019
Police checking information about bomb at airport, hotel and shopping center in Kharkiv

Police checking information about bomb at airport, hotel and shopping center in Kharkiv

16:10 31.03.2019
Police checking 8 reports of bomb at Dnipro polling stations, in metro, threats unsubstantiated – National Police spokesman

Police checking 8 reports of bomb at Dnipro polling stations, in metro, threats unsubstantiated – National Police spokesman

11:00 26.03.2019
Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

11:24 22.03.2019
SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

16:10 15.03.2019
Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

10:18 06.03.2019
Hyundai Corporation considering participation in subway development project in Kharkiv

Hyundai Corporation considering participation in subway development project in Kharkiv

17:39 11.02.2019
SkyUp launches direct flights between Kharkiv and Sharjah from March 2, plans to launch flights to Dubai

SkyUp launches direct flights between Kharkiv and Sharjah from March 2, plans to launch flights to Dubai

11:44 26.01.2019
SBU detains Kharkiv citizen fighting on side of LPR/DPR

SBU detains Kharkiv citizen fighting on side of LPR/DPR

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Ukrainians in Australia finish voting, most supported Poroshenko – embassy

Opora registers ballot stuffing at village polling station in Luhansk region

Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.26% as of 15:00 – CEC data from all electoral districts

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Ukrainians finish voting at Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica, 100% turnout

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.21% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 190 electoral districts

Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.25% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 171 electoral districts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD