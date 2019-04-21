No bombs found at Kharkiv airport, shopping malls – police

Police have finished searching Kharkiv International Airport and the Auchan shopping center in Kharkiv. No bombs were found.

"On the territory of the Kharkiv airport about 15,000 square meters and about 30,000 square meters of adjacent territory were examined, 600 people were evacuated… Law enforcement officers examined 10,000 square meters of shopping center premises and 1,000 of the adjacent territory, evacuated about 5,000. …No explosive devices or dangerous substances were found," Kyiv region's National Police said.

Whether to enter the bomb scares into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations is being discussed.

As reported, at about 13:00 the police received a message about laying explosives in the airport, the Premier Palace Hotel Kharkiv, as well as the Ave Plaza and Auchan shopping centers. The check of the hotel and the Ave Plaza shopping center is ongoing.