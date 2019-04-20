Facts

14:13 20.04.2019

Militants mount four attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions, no casualties reported – Defense minister

In the Donbass, from the beginning of Saturday, as of 12:00, the militants mounted fire on the positions of the Ukrainian military four times, no casualties are reported, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"From the beginning of this day, as of 12.00, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), the enemy mounted four attacks. All shelling was recorded in the Donetsk sector," Ukrainian Defense Ministry Spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

Thus, at 5:30 in the morning, illegal armed groups opened fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms towards the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiyivka.

At 6:05 in the morning, they released 20 mortar ammunition of 120 mm caliber towards of the positions of the Ukrainian troops near Pavlopil. This mortar attack was accompanied by shots from heavy grenade launchers.

Then, at 8:00 a.m., the militants violated the ceasefire regime near the village of Pisky. "The enemy machine-gun fire lasted for about 15 minutes," Motuzianyk said.

At 9:30 a.m., illegal armed groups used mortars of prohibited caliber. Thus, in the area of Opytne, the militants fired 10 mines of the 82 mm caliber. "The shelling lasted for about half an hour, and was recorded from the side of the occupied village of Vesele," the Defense Ministry's spokesman said.

"Our defenders were forced to use weapons again in response to the hostile provocations mentioned. At the same time, the fire did not open using prohibited weapons. As of the moment the situation is stable, no casualties are reported in the ranks of the Ukrainian troops," he said.

JFO units are on guard.

