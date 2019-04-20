Since start of war we return over 3,270 captives, hostages, but since Dec 2017 Russia stops releasing, exchanging them – Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that since the start of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian state over 3,270 Ukrainian hostages, prisoners of war and political prisoners have been released.

"Since the beginning of the war, since 2014, we have returned home more than 3,270 of our prisoners of war, hostages and political prisoners," he said on Friday.

At the same time, Poroshenko said that the key to the release of the remaining Ukrainian hostages, as well as the keys to peace in the Ukrainian lands in general, are "not in Kyiv, not in Brussels and not in Washington, but in Moscow."

The head of state also said that since December 2017, the Russian authorities have stopped releasing and exchanging captured Ukrainian prisoners of war, hostages and political prisoners.