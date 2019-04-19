Facts

23:34 19.04.2019

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

1 min read
The candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, showman Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that businessman Ihor Kolomoisky would face jail if he appears among those who broke the law and must be punished accordingly.

"Regarding Mr. Kolomoisky, I'll immediately tell you: all the people who violate the law, including Svynarchuk, Hladkovsky, and if Kolomoisky is among them later, all will be imprisoned. They will be imprisoned not in two weeks, this is not a promise, this is a serious topic, this is the matter of the Ukrainian court. And they will be sent to prison when they break the law," he said during the debate at the NSC Olympiysky in Kyiv on April 19.

At the same time, Zelensky noted in Russian that "he is keeping his fingers crossed that there would be no Poroshenko's entourage in politics in future."

Tags: #zelensky #elections #kolomoisky
Interfax-Ukraine
