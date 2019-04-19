Poroshenko: Zelensky too weak to counter Russia

Ukrainian presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko said that his opponent Volodymyr Zelensky will be a weak president and unable to counter the risk of Ukraine returning into "Russian Empire."

"I believe that Mr. Volodymyr [Zelensky] does not want to surrender Ukraine, I believe that Mr. Volodymyr is not dreaming about dragging Ukraine back into the Russian Empire. But [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has such a dream. If he does not know how to counter this today, we must definitely remove all risks to Ukraine's future," Poroshenko said during debates at the Olympiyskiy national sports complex in Kyiv on Friday.

The current risks are high, Poroshenko said.

He asked Zelensky: "Your team said that you've already began a young fighter course. That's a good thing."

"But you should have done so four years ago, in 2014, when our country needed volunteers and Volodymyr was hiding from draft notices which summoned him to the army recruitment office," Poroshenko said.

Zelensky is not a "cat in a bag" but "the bag" containing oligarchs among others, Poroshenko said.