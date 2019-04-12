Facts

11:48 12.04.2019

Poroshenko, chairman of German CDU discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea occupied by Russia

Poroshenko, chairman of German CDU discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea occupied by Russia

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, during his working visit to Germany, met with chairman of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and discussed issues on the bilateral agenda.

"The dynamic development of the political dialogue between Ukraine and Germany was noted. Kramp-Karrenbauer praised the transparency of the first round of presidential elections in Ukraine and their compliance with high democratic standards. The two discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including the situation in the Russia-occupied Donbas and Crimea," the presidential press service said on Friday.

The information indicates that special attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of the immediate and unconditional release of prisoners of war-Ukrainian sailors and political prisoners illegally detained by Russia.

