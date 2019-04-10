No casualties reported amid 13 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas in the past 24 hours, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On April 9, the Russian occupation forces fired at the positions of the JFO 13 times, seven times used weapons banned by the Minsk agreements at a rate of 31 with 120 mm and 82 mm mortar mines. There were no casualties among the servicemen of the Joint Forces," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.