Facts

11:37 10.04.2019

No casualties reported amid 13 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

1 min read
No casualties reported amid 13 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas in the past 24 hours, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On April 9, the Russian occupation forces fired at the positions of the JFO 13 times, seven times used weapons banned by the Minsk agreements at a rate of 31 with 120 mm and 82 mm mortar mines. There were no casualties among the servicemen of the Joint Forces," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:43 09.04.2019
Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

10:05 09.04.2019
One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

18:36 08.04.2019
One KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Monday-

One KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Monday-

13:32 06.04.2019
One soldier killed, two wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

One soldier killed, two wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

12:13 06.04.2019
Ukrainian military take saboteur captive in JFO zone

Ukrainian military take saboteur captive in JFO zone

15:42 05.04.2019
Ukrainian border guard wounded amid shelling of Marynka checkpoint; JFO commander introduces "red" regime; checkpoint isn't working now

Ukrainian border guard wounded amid shelling of Marynka checkpoint; JFO commander introduces "red" regime; checkpoint isn't working now

13:10 04.04.2019
Over 1,000 civilians suffer from mines in Donbas since start of conflict

Over 1,000 civilians suffer from mines in Donbas since start of conflict

18:47 02.04.2019
Two KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Tuesday- JFO HQ

Two KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Tuesday- JFO HQ

13:32 02.04.2019
Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

11:58 30.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

LATEST

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Monitoring of Ukraine's presidential campaign covering, conducted with CoE support, shows influence of candidates, parties on media

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

NSC Olympiyskiy receives requests from presidential candidates Poroshenko, Zelensky to hold debates on April 14, 19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD