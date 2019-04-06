Electronic bracelet put on Manher

An electronic tracking device (electronic bracelet) was put on Chairman of the Kherson regional council Vladyslav Manher on Friday, Hromadske TV channel reports, citing Ukraine's National Police spokesperson Yaroslav Trakalo.

"An electronic tracking device was put on this afternoon at the police station in Dniprovsky district of the city of Kherson," he said on Friday.

Trakalo noted that Manher has the right to move freely within Kherson, and can leave the city only with the permission of the investigating judge.

As earlier reported, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention until March 3, 2019 (that is, for 16 days), setting bail at UAH 2.497 million. Manher posted bail the same day and was set free.

Manher is suspected of ordering Handziuk's murder under Part 3 of Article 27, Paragraph 4, Paragraph 6, Paragraph 11, Paragraph 12, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Ukraine's Criminal Code. If convicted, he could face a prison term from 10 years to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

An unknown person in Kherson on July 31, 2018 doused Handziuk with sulfuric acid. Handziuk died of complications on November 4, 2018.

Manher, a former member of the Batkivschyna Party, suspended his membership in the party in January 2019. He denied all wrongdoing.

On March 4, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court refused to extend the term of the obligations imposed on Manher.