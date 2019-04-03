Facts

10:38 03.04.2019

Saakashvili to return to Ukraine if Zelensky wins presidential election

1 min read
Saakashvili to return to Ukraine if Zelensky wins presidential election

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has said he is confident of Volodymyr Zelensky's victory in the runoff presidential election in Ukraine, and wants to return to Ukraine and to restore his Ukrainian citizenship.

"In fact, a revolution has happened in Ukraine. There is no doubt that Volodymyr Zelensky will win the runoff election," Saakashvili told the television channel Rustavi 2 in an interview.

He also commented on claims that Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoysky was behind Zelensky.

"These allegations are wrong. Perhaps, Kolomoysky stands by Zelensky. I have known Kolomoysky for a long time, and he is very favorably disposed towards me," Saakashvili said.

He said he intends to return to Ukraine if Zelensky wins the election.

"I adore Ukraine, I will definitely come back and restore my Ukrainian citizenship," Saakashvili said.

He said he had no intention to take any positions, including the one of prime minister, in Ukraine even he was offered to, but was prepared to give "substantial assistance."

"My plans are linked to Georgia," Saakashvili said.

Tags: #zelensky #elections #ukraine #saakashvili
