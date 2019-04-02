Zelensky at 30.22%, Poroshenko 15.94%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC with 99.5% of protocols processed

Presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have received 30.22% and 15.94% of votes cast on March 31, respectively, according to Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) with 99.5% of voting protocols processed.

According to the CEC website, 13.39% of voters cast ballots for Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, followed by Opposition Platform – For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko with 11.68%.

Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko received 6.91%, followed by ex-SBU State Security Service head Ihor Smeshko with 6.03%, Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko with 5.48%, Opposition Bloc leader Oleksandr Vilkul with 4.15%, and Svoboda Party leader Ruslan Koshulynsky with 1.62%.

Other candidates had less than 1% of the vote. Some 1.18% of ballots cast were ruled invalid.