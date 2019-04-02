Facts

13:32 02.04.2019

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

Fighters of Russia-led illegal armed groups opened fire on the positions of Ukraine's Joint Forces 18 times in the past day, three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in a morning update on April 2.

"On April 1, the enemy violated the ceasefire 18 times, using the weapons banned by the Minsk agreements in five cases... Three of our defenders were wounded as a result of the shelling," it said.

Hot spots were the town of Avdiyivka, the villages of Pisky, Novotroyitske, Lebedynske, Krymske, Novoluhanske, Zolote-4, Novotoshkivske, and Khutir Vilny.

Russia-led forces used small arms, anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns.

"Since Tuesday night, the enemy opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars to attack Ukrainian troops near the village of Verkhniotoretske in the Skhid (East) sector," the JFO press center said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, two enemy fighters were killed and another six were wounded. An enemy infantry-fighting vehicle was also destroyed.

