Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky is leading in Kyiv and 19 of 24 regions of Ukraine, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has said after processing 56.18% of voting protocols.

Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is ahead in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions (37.22%, 22.12% and 24.55%, respectively) and Opposition Platform – For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko leads in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (35.06% and 39.31%, respectively).

Some 22.09% of voters voted for Zelensky in Vinnytsia region, while Poroshenko received 21.96%. Zelensky is also leading in Volyn region against Poroshenko, 21.14% to 19.83%.