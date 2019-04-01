Facts

10:16 01.04.2019

Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed

1 min read

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky is leading in Kyiv and 19 of 24 regions of Ukraine, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has said after processing 56.18% of voting protocols.

Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is ahead in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions (37.22%, 22.12% and 24.55%, respectively) and Opposition Platform – For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko leads in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (35.06% and 39.31%, respectively).

Some 22.09% of voters voted for Zelensky in Vinnytsia region, while Poroshenko received 21.96%. Zelensky is also leading in Volyn region against Poroshenko, 21.14% to 19.83%.

Tags: #elex #regions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:28 01.04.2019
Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

18:12 31.03.2019
Rivne branch of Volia Party calls on voters to cast ballots for Derevyanko – OPORA

Rivne branch of Volia Party calls on voters to cast ballots for Derevyanko – OPORA

17:13 31.03.2019
No systemic violations evident during presidential election in Ukraine – CEC

No systemic violations evident during presidential election in Ukraine – CEC

16:35 31.03.2019
As of 16:00 on Sunday police receive 950 reports of voting violations – Interior Ministry

As of 16:00 on Sunday police receive 950 reports of voting violations – Interior Ministry

15:30 31.03.2019
Police say Liashko's actions violate ballot secrecy

Police say Liashko's actions violate ballot secrecy

15:05 31.03.2019
Police open 8 criminal proceedings into violations in presidential election, all polling stations operating – Interior Ministry

Police open 8 criminal proceedings into violations in presidential election, all polling stations operating – Interior Ministry

14:25 31.03.2019
Voting in Ukraine's presidential election in Australia closes with 7.2% voter turnout – CEC

Voting in Ukraine's presidential election in Australia closes with 7.2% voter turnout – CEC

13:54 31.03.2019
Almost 300 reports of polling violations received by 12:00 on Sunday, 3 cases opened – Interior Ministry

Almost 300 reports of polling violations received by 12:00 on Sunday, 3 cases opened – Interior Ministry

19:02 19.03.2019
112.Ukraine, NewsOne will hold exit poll with SORA Institute, Social Monitoring for presidential elections

112.Ukraine, NewsOne will hold exit poll with SORA Institute, Social Monitoring for presidential elections

15:39 29.09.2017
Prosecutors suspect ex-MP in case on Regions Party's illegal financial schemes

Prosecutors suspect ex-MP in case on Regions Party's illegal financial schemes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

Presidential elections in Ukraine pass without systematic violations – CEC head

Poroshenko: not Galkin or Petrosyan but Putin will represent Russia at talks

Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 115 constituencies at 63.81% as of 20:00 – CEC

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

LATEST

Govt extends terms of decreased level of payments by heat suppliers, CHPPs to Naftogaz for consumed gas

Orthodox Church of Ukraine opens in Slovenia – Embassy

NBU obliges financial companies, postal operators to notify about refusals to settle transactions for persons from sanctions list

Police receive more than 2,000 reports of electoral violations on Sunday – Interior Ministry

Poroshenko's income tops UAH 1.5 bln in 2018 – declaration

No systemic violations recorded during presidential election – Justice minister

Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

ZELENSKY GETS 30.2%, POROSHENKO 16.64%, TYMOSHENKO 13.08% AS CEC PROCESSES 50.36% OF VOTING PROTOCOLS - CEC

Zelensky leads with 30.16%, Poroshenko secures 16.69% as CEC processes more than 45% of voting protocols

Military conscription starts in Ukraine in April

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD