Zelensky leads with 30.16%, Poroshenko secures 16.69% as CEC processes more than 45% of voting protocols

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky leads with 30.16% of the vote, and together with incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, who having scored 16.69% of votes, will compete in a run-off as the country's Central Election Commission has processed 45.77% of March 31 voting protocols.

Some 13.08% of voters supported leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko, 11.52% of Ukrainians supported candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boiko.

Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko was supported by 7.11%, former SBU head Ihor Smeshko by 5.94% of the votes, leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko by 5.1% of Ukrainian citizens, the Opposition Bloc candidate Oleksandr Vilkul had 4.22% of the vote, and representative of the Svoboda party Ruslan Koshulynsky had 1.65% of supporting votes.

Some 0.6% voted for non-aligned deputy Yuriy Timoshenko, 0.53% voted for Oleksandr Shevchenko, a candidate from the Ukrainian Association of Patriots UKROP, and 0.23% of voters supported candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement Valentyn Nalyvaichenko.

The remaining candidates scored less than 0.2% of the vote each.

Some 1.17% of ballots were declared invalid.