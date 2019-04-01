Facts

08:09 01.04.2019

Military conscription starts in Ukraine in April

1 min read

Military conscription of Ukraine's physically qualified male citizens, who until the day they were sent to military units had turned 20 years old, and older persons under 27 years old, who are not entitled to deferment from the draft, will continue from April to June.

This is determined by presidential decree of January 30, 2019.

In turn, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, by a decree of March 27, determined the number of citizens who are to be called up for military service. So, in April-June, 18,752 people will be sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units, of which 9,000 people to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 600 people to the State Transport Service, 4,000 people to the State Border Service of Ukraine, and 5,152 people to the National Guard of Ukraine.

