Almost 11 mln voters did not vote on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day

Almost 11 million voters did not vote on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said on its website.

There were 29,622,821 voters on the lists drawn up for the vote, it said.

However, the number of Ukrainians who received ballot papers at the first round of the vote was 18,817,656 people.