Facts

20:36 31.03.2019

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential election in Ukraine – Socis exit poll as of 19:00

2 min read

According to an exit poll conducted by the Socis social and marketing survey center, showman Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko reach the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine with 29.25% and 19.19% support of voters respectively.

According to exit poll data as of 7:00 pm on Sunday, made public after the end of voting in Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna Party, gains support 13.75% of voters, Yuri Boiko, a candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life – 9.24%, and the leader of the Civil Position party, Anatoliy Hrytsenko – 7.91%.

According to Socis, Ihor Smeshko was sixth with 6.74% support of voters, Oleh Liashko was seventh with 4.63%, Oleksandr Vilkul was eighth with 3.27% and Ruslan Koshulinsky ninth with 2.27%.

Any of the following candidates, according to exit poll data, came out with less than 0.6%: the support of voters for Oleksandr Shevchenko is projected at 0.56%, Yuriy Derevyanko – at 0.49%, Valentyn Nalyvaichenko – at 0.29%, and Yuri Tymoshenko – at 0.27%.

Olha Bogomolets closes the table with 0.25% of voters' support, Hennadiy Balashov with 0.23%, Serhiy Taruta with 0.16%, Roman Bezsmertnyi with 0.16%.

Socis indicates that 1.35% of voters cast their votes in favor of another candidate.

Tags: #polls #socis #exit #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:53 31.03.2019
Tymoshenko calls on voters not to see exit polls as last resort

Tymoshenko calls on voters not to see exit polls as last resort

20:27 31.03.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

20:24 31.03.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

20:16 31.03.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – TSN exit poll ordered by 1+1

Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – TSN exit poll ordered by 1+1

20:12 31.03.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

19:48 31.03.2019
Voter turnout at presidential elections in Ukraine at 49.8% as of 16:00 - OPORA

Voter turnout at presidential elections in Ukraine at 49.8% as of 16:00 - OPORA

18:43 31.03.2019
One of largest polling stations of Ukraine abroad is in Prague, about 21,200 voters registered there – media

One of largest polling stations of Ukraine abroad is in Prague, about 21,200 voters registered there – media

15:44 31.03.2019
Violations identified by Poroshenko team observers not affecting voting – campaign headquarters

Violations identified by Poroshenko team observers not affecting voting – campaign headquarters

13:49 31.03.2019
Poroshenko votes in presidential election, reaffirms need for Ukraine to return to family of European countries

Poroshenko votes in presidential election, reaffirms need for Ukraine to return to family of European countries

13:47 31.03.2019
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko arrives at polling station on bike to vote in Ukraine presidential election

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko arrives at polling station on bike to vote in Ukraine presidential election

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

Total of 600 kilos of heroin seized in Kyiv region - Ukrainian National Police head

Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 197 districts at 45.12% as of 15:00 – CEC website

Poroshenko votes in presidential election, reaffirms need for Ukraine to return to family of European countries

Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 16.08% as of 11:00 - CEC website

LATEST

Poroshenko: no information that would discredit results of elections

POROSHENKO: TOMORROW I START FIGHT FOR VICTORY IN SECOND ROUND

POROSHENKO: I DO NOT FEEL EUPHORIC, VOTING OUTCOME ON MARCH 31 IS LESSON FOR ME, MY TEAM, OPPORTUNITY TO WORK ON ERRORS

Tymoshenko not to hold any talks on uniting until protocols are processed

Zelensky about exit polls: 'This is a step to big victory'

POROSHENKO: UKRAINIANS BREAK DOWN RUSSIA'S SCENARIO OF FIRST ROUND OF ELECTION, SAME TO BE DONE IN SECOND ROUND

Tymoshenko's headquarters: exit polls are manipulative

POROSHENKO: I AM SURE ON APRIL 21 DURING SECOND ROUND OF ELECTION WE BRILLIANTLY WILL COPE WITH TASK TO PROTECT ELECTION OUTCOME

POROSHENKO: NO INFORMATION THAT WOULD DISCREDIT RESULTS OF ELECTIONS

UKRAINE BRILLIANTLY PASSES TEST BEING EUROPEAN COUNTRY – POROSHENKO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD