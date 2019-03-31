Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential election in Ukraine – Socis exit poll as of 19:00

According to an exit poll conducted by the Socis social and marketing survey center, showman Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko reach the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine with 29.25% and 19.19% support of voters respectively.

According to exit poll data as of 7:00 pm on Sunday, made public after the end of voting in Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna Party, gains support 13.75% of voters, Yuri Boiko, a candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life – 9.24%, and the leader of the Civil Position party, Anatoliy Hrytsenko – 7.91%.

According to Socis, Ihor Smeshko was sixth with 6.74% support of voters, Oleh Liashko was seventh with 4.63%, Oleksandr Vilkul was eighth with 3.27% and Ruslan Koshulinsky ninth with 2.27%.

Any of the following candidates, according to exit poll data, came out with less than 0.6%: the support of voters for Oleksandr Shevchenko is projected at 0.56%, Yuriy Derevyanko – at 0.49%, Valentyn Nalyvaichenko – at 0.29%, and Yuri Tymoshenko – at 0.27%.

Olha Bogomolets closes the table with 0.25% of voters' support, Hennadiy Balashov with 0.23%, Serhiy Taruta with 0.16%, Roman Bezsmertnyi with 0.16%.

Socis indicates that 1.35% of voters cast their votes in favor of another candidate.