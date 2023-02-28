Ukraine withdraws from several agreements with Russia, Belarus on development, joint control of checkpoints across state border

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated several agreements with Russia and Belarus in the field of development and joint control of checkpoints across the state border.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and Russia on cooperation in the development of checkpoints across the Ukrainian-Russian state border, signed in Donetsk on October 18, 2011, has been terminated.

The agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and Belarus on the organization of joint control at checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border, signed in Kyiv on December 14, 1995, has been terminated.

In addition, withdrawal from the agreement on preferential supplies to the border troops of the CIS member states of special equipment of border troops and other materiel, signed in Moscow on September 9, 1994, was carried out.