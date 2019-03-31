Facts

09:21 31.03.2019

More than 260 police officers guarding polling stations in Donbas – Interior Ministry

More than 260 police officers provide security at polling stations on the disengagement line in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

There are two district election commissions (in villages of Zaitseve and Maryinka) and 130 polling stations, including 25 special polling stations for military personnel in the front-line districts of Donetsk region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

There are 27 polling stations in Popasniansky district, 27 - in Stanychno-Luhansky and 13 - in Novoaidarsky district on the disengagement line on the territory of Luhansk region.

Maximum police forces are deployed at polling stations for round-the-clock security and public safety on Election Day. They serve as part of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

