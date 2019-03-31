Facts

08:01 31.03.2019

Voting at presidential election begins in Ukraine

Voting in Ukraine at the country's presidential election started at 08.00 on March 31.

A record number of candidates are on the ballot – 39.

Some 199 election districts (approximately 29,888 polling places) across Ukraine except for Russia-annexed Crimea and Russia-occupied areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions have been created for conducting the election. As of March 30, voting lists included 29,789,643 voters.

Some 315,725 Ukrainians availed themselves of the opportunity to change their permanent place of voting without changing their voting address.

Some 101 polling places were created abroad. The Central Election Commission (CEC) sent 424,341 voting ballots to the polling places outside of Ukraine. It also created 80 special polling stations at military units. It is expected that about 47,000 members of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) serving in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, will be able to vote at the special polling stations.

Some 2,344 official international observers were registered from 19 international organizations and 17 countries to monitor the election. There are 89,622 observers from nongovernment organizations, there are also many observers representing presidential candidates, especially Petro Poroshenko, Yulia Tymoshenko, Oleh Liashko, Anatoliy Hrytsenko, Yuriy Boiko, Oleksandr Vilkul, and Ruslan Koshulynsky. Nine political parties also sent their observers.

The National Exit Poll 2019 consortium of Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Razumkov Centre will conduct a national exit poll on the day of elections.

Television channels 112 Ukraine and NewsOne will conduct an all-Ukrainian exit poll with the SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting (Austria) and Ukraine's Social Monitoring Center.

Their results will be published after the closing of polling stations at 20.00 (Kyiv time).

District territorial commissions must, by April 5, inclusively, establish the results of voting within territorial election districts.

Within 10 days from the voting day (until April 10, inclusively), the CEC must establish the election results and draw up a corresponding protocol. If none of the candidates gains more than 50% of the votes, the CEC applies to the Verkhovna Rada with the proposal for holding a second round of presidential elections on the third Sunday after election day (April 21).

