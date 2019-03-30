Facts

16:59 30.03.2019

Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

Ukrainian citizens are complaining on the human rights commissioner's hotline about the dissemination of election campaigning materials in the media and on the Internet on Saturday, which is "the day of silence" before the presidential election.

"Numerous complaints from citizens on the dissemination of election campaigning materials in the media and on the Internet are being made to the Ukrainian human rights commissioner's hotline today. It is a violation of the Ukrainian law On the Presidential Elections in Ukraine because 'the day of silence' has begun," Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Liudmila Denisova said on Facebook.

Denisova called on all subjects of the electoral process not to publish in the media political advertising, speeches, interviews, videos, audio recordings, and other reports on the candidates.

March 30 is "the day of silence" in Ukraine before the presidential election, which will take place in the country on March 31. Election campaigning ended at 00:00 of the last Friday before the election day.

Under the law, "the publication of election campaigning materials in the mass media, dissemination of election campaigning leaflets, election campaigning posters, public calls to vote for or against presidential candidates and dissemination of political advertising" are prohibited on the "day of silence."

17:55 30.03.2019
EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

17:17 30.03.2019
Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

16:28 30.03.2019
Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

14:33 30.03.2019
SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

14:22 30.03.2019
ICRC sends 82 tonnes of animal feed to temporarily occupied Donbas

11:58 30.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

11:07 30.03.2019
Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

18:53 29.03.2019
Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

16:09 29.03.2019
Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

15:01 29.03.2019
Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

