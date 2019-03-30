Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

Ukrainian citizens are complaining on the human rights commissioner's hotline about the dissemination of election campaigning materials in the media and on the Internet on Saturday, which is "the day of silence" before the presidential election.

"Numerous complaints from citizens on the dissemination of election campaigning materials in the media and on the Internet are being made to the Ukrainian human rights commissioner's hotline today. It is a violation of the Ukrainian law On the Presidential Elections in Ukraine because 'the day of silence' has begun," Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Liudmila Denisova said on Facebook.

Denisova called on all subjects of the electoral process not to publish in the media political advertising, speeches, interviews, videos, audio recordings, and other reports on the candidates.

March 30 is "the day of silence" in Ukraine before the presidential election, which will take place in the country on March 31. Election campaigning ended at 00:00 of the last Friday before the election day.

Under the law, "the publication of election campaigning materials in the mass media, dissemination of election campaigning leaflets, election campaigning posters, public calls to vote for or against presidential candidates and dissemination of political advertising" are prohibited on the "day of silence."