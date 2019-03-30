Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

On March 30, Saturday, is a pre-election silence day before the day of the presidential election scheduled for March 31, Sunday.

"The pre-election campaign shall end at 24 hours on the last Friday before the day of elections," according to Article 57 of the law on the election of the President of Ukraine.

According to the law, during these 24 hours it is banned to place campaign materials in media, disseminate printed campaign materials, public calls to vote for or not to vote for a candidate to the post of the President of Ukraine and place political advertising.

According to the law, pre-election campaign materials shall be removed at 24 hours on the last Friday preceding the day of elections by the respective services of local executive bodies, public authorities of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and local self-government bodies.