Facts

11:07 30.03.2019

Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

1 min read
Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

On March 30, Saturday, is a pre-election silence day before the day of the presidential election scheduled for March 31, Sunday.

"The pre-election campaign shall end at 24 hours on the last Friday before the day of elections," according to Article 57 of the law on the election of the President of Ukraine.

According to the law, during these 24 hours it is banned to place campaign materials in media, disseminate printed campaign materials, public calls to vote for or not to vote for a candidate to the post of the President of Ukraine and place political advertising.

According to the law, pre-election campaign materials shall be removed at 24 hours on the last Friday preceding the day of elections by the respective services of local executive bodies, public authorities of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and local self-government bodies.

Tags: #elections #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:55 30.03.2019
EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

17:17 30.03.2019
Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

16:59 30.03.2019
Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

16:28 30.03.2019
Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

14:33 30.03.2019
SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

14:22 30.03.2019
ICRC sends 82 tonnes of animal feed to temporarily occupied Donbas

ICRC sends 82 tonnes of animal feed to temporarily occupied Donbas

11:58 30.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

18:53 29.03.2019
Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

16:09 29.03.2019
Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

15:01 29.03.2019
Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

LATEST

U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

If the Ukraine’s prime minister Groysman will stand in the next parliamentary election , a few ministers from the Cabinet of Ministers can join his political party

SBU stops activities of extremist group managed from Russia to destabilize situation in Ukraine

Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat experience even surpasses armies of NATO countries in some issues – Nayev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD