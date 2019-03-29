Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Minsk is ready to broaden cooperation with the European Union but will keep national interests in mind, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"We are ready to cooperate, but we must remember about national interests at all times," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Lukashenko strongly opposed a breakup or weakening of the European Union. "It's a pillar of global stability. If this pillar is removed from the system, it will be very difficult for the system to rest on the remaining supports," he said.