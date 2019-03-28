Facts

10:19 28.03.2019

Giving up Minsk process, Normandy format will let Putin avoid fulfilling commitments – Poroshenko

1 min read
Giving up Minsk process, Normandy format will let Putin avoid fulfilling commitments – Poroshenko

Giving up the Minsk peace process and the Normandy format in favor of any other format of negotiations on Donbas and Crimea will allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to avoid fulfilling already undertaken commitments, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said.

"Anyone who offers something else – Budapest formats, Warsaw formats, Moscow formats – this is done with one purpose: to let Putin avoid the commitments he undertook. If Ukraine itself abandons the Minsk process, if Ukraine itself abandons the Normandy format, sanctions will be lifted. This is what Putin wants. Ukraine will not get anything," Poroshenko told Ukrainian television channels on Wednesday.

"Therefore, incompetent and irresponsible state-mongers cannot be let anywhere near these processes. For it will turn out that the huge price paid for our opportunity to build a country will be worthless," he said.

Tags: #normandy_format #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:34 28.03.2019
BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

09:51 28.03.2019
Poroshenko: Crimean issue will remain priority after presidential election

Poroshenko: Crimean issue will remain priority after presidential election

18:54 27.03.2019
Kyiv-Moscow talks without international partners to weaken Ukraine's position

Kyiv-Moscow talks without international partners to weaken Ukraine's position

09:57 27.03.2019
Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

18:10 26.03.2019
Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

16:20 26.03.2019
Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

13:42 26.03.2019
1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

12:39 26.03.2019
Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

12:11 26.03.2019
Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

10:26 26.03.2019
European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

LATEST

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

Ukraine's PACE delegation demands end all attempts to restore Russian delegation's mandate due to further repressions in Crimea – Ariev

More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

ICRC sends over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD