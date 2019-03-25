Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko condemns the visit of presidential candidate Yuriy Boiko and leader of the movement Ukrainian Choice - The Right of the People, member of the For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk to Russia and negotiations with leaders of the government and Gazprom.

"They are discussing the economy ... They are discussing the issue of making Ukraine dependable again on the Russian gas, they are already discussing unions, which will be created after the presidential elections, after the parliamentary elections. And now they all claim that everyone will unite. Whom will they unite against? Against Ukraine, against each of us," Poroshenko said at the Regional Development Council in Chernivtsi region on Saturday.

The president stressed that representatives of some political forces went to Moscow, and representatives of other political forces in Ukraine are ready to kneel before the president of the Russian Federation.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin, making sure that he cannot defeat Ukraine at the front, wants to change it from the inside and change power.

"Moscow sees the strength of NATO and it does not dare to attack the strength of the Alliance. Moscow sees a strong Ukrainian army and understands that the price for an irresponsible decision of widespread aggression against our state will increase significantly, and Putin therefore has a plan to change tactics - not through victory on the front - it is already impossible for him, but to change the power in Ukraine from the inside, because then it will be possible to change our European and Euro-Atlantic course," Poroshenko noted.

As reported, on March 22, Yuriy Boiko, a presidential candidate and the leader of the Ukrainian Choice-People's Right movement, and Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the For Life party, met with Prime Minister Medvedev and Gazprom chief Alexei Miller in Moscow. The meeting focused on Ukraine continuing to transit Russian natural gas and the possibility of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Miller backed Medvedchuk's proposal to revisit the idea of setting up a consortium to run Ukraine's gas transit system.