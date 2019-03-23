Facts

14:32 23.03.2019

Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko declares that he will accept any result of the presidential election in Ukraine.

"I am ready to accept the victory of the Ukrainian people, because fair elections are a victory for the Ukrainian people, whoever wins," he said in an interview with the Ukraina TV on Friday evening.

Poroshenko stressed that he is confident in his victory, but the most important for him is free elections.

"I declare that there will be an absolutely strict and clear requirement for law enforcement agencies to protect the elections, stop extremists, and not allow bloodshed. And I want to assure our Ukrainian citizens that I, as president, will make every effort to protect constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens," he said, speaking of possible attempts by the Russian Federation to disrupt the election of the president of Ukraine. '

Poroshenko also expressed confidence that law enforcement agencies must toughly respond to any attempt to bribe voters on the part of all presidential candidates.

The president noted that the law enforcement officers in the framework of criminal cases had already detained people and arrested funds illegally used by some candidates in the election campaign. "I will support it regardless of the political force of those who try to discredit the confidence of the world, to discredit Ukrainians' confidence in the elections," the head of state said.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko #president #ukraine
