Mission of OSCE PA observers at Ukraine elections to be headed by Ilkka Kanerva, Doris Barnett

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will send 110 observers to the presidential elections in Ukraine, who will be headed by OSCE PA Honorary President Ilkka Kanerva, who will serve as its special coordinator, and OSCE PA Treasurer Doris Barnett as the head of the mission.

"OSCE PA President Emeritus Ilkka Kanerva (MP, Finland) will serve as Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, following an appointment by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak," the press service of the OSCE PA said on Thursday.

As Special Co-ordinator, Kanerva will deliver the joint statement of preliminary findings and conclusions at a press conference in Kyiv on 1 April.

In addition, OSCE PA President George Tsereteli has appointed Assembly Treasurer Doris Barnett (MP, Germany) as Head of the PA's observer mission.

"For the 31 March election, the OSCE PA will work closely in Ukraine with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and the European Parliament," it said.

In total, 110 people will come from the OSCE PA to Ukraine for the presidential elections.