10:21 21.03.2019

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

NATO does not plan to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"NATO is preparing for a world without the INF Treaty," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Interfax.

"Any steps we take, we will take together. NATO will continue to maintain credible and effective deterrence and defense," he said.

"However, we do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe," Stoltenberg said.

The full text of the interview will appear at www.interfax.com.

Interfax-Ukraine
