17:56 20.03.2019

Moskalkova satisfied with Ukrainian court ruling on Vyshinsky's lawyer appeal

 Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova is satisfied with a ruling of the Criminal Court of Cassation as part of the Ukrainian Supreme Court regarding the submission of the issue of the lawfulness of RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky's detention to the joint chamber of the Supreme Court for consideration.

Moskalkova is planning to attend a court session in Kyiv if her schedule allows her to do so.

"Hearings in the joint chamber always increase the degree of objectiveness and justice. Therefore, it seems to me that the today's result is really a right and good [result], which deserves to be commended," Moskalkova told reporters following the court session in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"If it is March 26 [the date of the preliminary hearings of the merits of the criminal case against Vyshinsky], I have another service trip scheduled for this time. If it is another date and the travel restriction is lifted from me [...], and if I have the opportunity, I will try to attend it [the court session], because it is very important," she said in reply to a question from Interfax about whether she plans to attend the court session.

The panel of judges of the Criminal Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court submitted RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Vyshinsky's appeal regarding the unlawfulness of his arrest to the Cassation Court's joint chamber earlier on Wednesday.

Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domanskyi said earlier that on March 14, his client had been convoyed from Kherson to Kyiv in order to participate in the March 20 hearing of an appeal regarding the unlawfulness of his detention in May 2018 at the Ukrainian Supreme Court's Criminal Court of Cassation.

On May 15, 2018, Vyshinsky was detained in Kyiv and later charged with committing several crimes in Ukraine, including treason.

On May 16, 2018, Vyshinsky was taken to Kherson, where the city court remanded him in custody. The court later extended the period of pre-trial detention several times and the court of appeals confirmed the decisions.

On March 26, Kyiv's Podilsky District Court will begin hearing Vyshinsky's indictment, which the prosecutor's office submitted to the court on March 6.

Vyshinsky denies any wrongdoing.

Russia considers the Vyshinsky case as political and demands his release.

