Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

Presidential candidate of Ukraine, incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is confident of his victory in the upcoming presidential elections and promises that the elections will be held according to European standards.

"We'll be on the winning side, and it will be an honest victory," said Poroshenko at a meeting with voters "We are following our own way" on Mykhailivska Square in the center of Kyiv on Sunday.

He stressed that the upcoming elections would "fully meet European standards of the election campaign."

The next presidential elections in Ukraine are scheduled for March 31, 2019.