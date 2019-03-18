One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

Russia-led mercenaries have carried out two attacks on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) since Monday midnight, with one Ukrainian military reported as killed in action, the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"Since Monday midnight, two targeted attacks by the Russian occupation forces have already been recorded on the combat line as of 12:00," it said.

(...) As a result of the enemy shelling, one of our servicemen, born 1998, has been killed," the Defense Ministry said.