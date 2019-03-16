Facts

12:49 16.03.2019

Turkey still does not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia, continues to support Crimean Tatars on peninsula – Foreign Ministry

1 min read
Turkey still does not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia, continues to support Crimean Tatars on peninsula – Foreign Ministry

Five years after Russia's annexation of Crimea, Turkey continues not to recognize this act, supports the sovereignty of Ukraine and the protection of the rights of Crimean Tatars.

"Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation, in violation of international law, based on an illegitimate referendum held five years ago today (March 16)," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"On this occasion, we reiterate that we do not recognize the de-facto situation caused by this act and reaffirm our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

"The situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, the indigenous people of Crimea, continues to be a priority for us. We will continue to support Crimean Tatars to live in peace and safely in their historic homeland, preserving their identity," the report says.

Tags: #crimea #turkey #tatars
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:37 16.03.2019
U.S. will never recognize control of Kremlin over Crimea – Embassy in Ukraine

U.S. will never recognize control of Kremlin over Crimea – Embassy in Ukraine

10:26 13.03.2019
U.S. House of Reps approves law prohibiting Washington from recognizing Crimea as Russian

U.S. House of Reps approves law prohibiting Washington from recognizing Crimea as Russian

17:28 11.03.2019
Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

15:41 11.03.2019
Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

18:26 06.03.2019
Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

15:34 04.03.2019
Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

19:04 01.03.2019
Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

09:16 01.03.2019
Council of Europe calls on Kyiv to ensure electoral rights of IDPs

Council of Europe calls on Kyiv to ensure electoral rights of IDPs

14:12 27.02.2019
It is necessary to grant autonomy to Crimean Tatars already now - MEP Harms

It is necessary to grant autonomy to Crimean Tatars already now - MEP Harms

11:24 27.02.2019
Ukraine seeks to create intl. platform for Crimea de-occupation – MFA

Ukraine seeks to create intl. platform for Crimea de-occupation – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

JFO forces reliably control contact line in Donbas – Nayev

U.S. will never recognize control of Kremlin over Crimea – Embassy in Ukraine

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

LATEST

Russian aggression comparable to drug addiction, depriving it of right to veto in UN Security Council still relevant – deputy FM

Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

Poroshenko thanks U.S. and Canada for introduction of 'Azov' package of sanctions

JFO forces reliably control contact line in Donbas – Nayev

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD