Turkey still does not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia, continues to support Crimean Tatars on peninsula – Foreign Ministry

Five years after Russia's annexation of Crimea, Turkey continues not to recognize this act, supports the sovereignty of Ukraine and the protection of the rights of Crimean Tatars.

"Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation, in violation of international law, based on an illegitimate referendum held five years ago today (March 16)," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"On this occasion, we reiterate that we do not recognize the de-facto situation caused by this act and reaffirm our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

"The situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, the indigenous people of Crimea, continues to be a priority for us. We will continue to support Crimean Tatars to live in peace and safely in their historic homeland, preserving their identity," the report says.