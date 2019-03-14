Facts

11:08 14.03.2019

Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

2 min read
Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

The district administrative court of Kyiv has suspended hearings in the case opened under a claim of MP Yuriy Makedon (Bloc of Petro Poroshenko parliamentary faction) regarding the appointment of Roman Truba Director of Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

The press service of the court reported that the hearing of the case was suspended until another administrative case is settled, in particular, availability of grounds for lustration of Truba, being heard by the sixth administrative court of appeals.

In particular, in November 2018, the Kyiv's district administrative court decided to partially satisfy claims by declaring the inactivity of the Prosecutor General's Office, which did not properly conducted a check, regarding application of Article 3 of the law on lustration to Truba, as well as which did not appeal to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to place Truba to the unified public register of persons in respect of whom the provisions of the law of Ukraine on lustration are applied.

Makedon filed a lawsuit regarding the appointment of Truba SBI director in August 2018. The plaintiff asked the court to declare unlawful actions of the commission to hold a competition for the position of director of the SBI, his deputies, directors of territorial bodies and heads of divisions of the central office of the SBI regarding the consideration of a candidate, a rating vote, selection and submission of a proposal to the prime minister of Ukraine on the appointment of Truba to the position of the director of the SBI.

In addition, the plaintiff asked the court to declare unlawful and to cancel the commission's decision to select Truba director of the SBI and submit a proposal to the prime minister on his appointment to the relevant position. In March 2019, the court terminated the proceedings in this administrative case.

Tags: #lustration #court #truba #sbi
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:17 11.03.2019
Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

14:21 09.03.2019
Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

15:25 08.03.2019
High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

14:43 08.03.2019
Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

17:07 05.03.2019
Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

09:48 05.03.2019
Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

15:46 04.03.2019
Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

15:34 04.03.2019
Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

14:53 27.02.2019
State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

16:52 26.02.2019
Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhko

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

LATEST

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhko

Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

Russian investigators believe Whelan spied for U.S. special services – lawyer

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Water supply system in Donetsk region cannot be divided – Ministry of occupied areas

Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD