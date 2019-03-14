Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

The district administrative court of Kyiv has suspended hearings in the case opened under a claim of MP Yuriy Makedon (Bloc of Petro Poroshenko parliamentary faction) regarding the appointment of Roman Truba Director of Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

The press service of the court reported that the hearing of the case was suspended until another administrative case is settled, in particular, availability of grounds for lustration of Truba, being heard by the sixth administrative court of appeals.

In particular, in November 2018, the Kyiv's district administrative court decided to partially satisfy claims by declaring the inactivity of the Prosecutor General's Office, which did not properly conducted a check, regarding application of Article 3 of the law on lustration to Truba, as well as which did not appeal to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to place Truba to the unified public register of persons in respect of whom the provisions of the law of Ukraine on lustration are applied.

Makedon filed a lawsuit regarding the appointment of Truba SBI director in August 2018. The plaintiff asked the court to declare unlawful actions of the commission to hold a competition for the position of director of the SBI, his deputies, directors of territorial bodies and heads of divisions of the central office of the SBI regarding the consideration of a candidate, a rating vote, selection and submission of a proposal to the prime minister of Ukraine on the appointment of Truba to the position of the director of the SBI.

In addition, the plaintiff asked the court to declare unlawful and to cancel the commission's decision to select Truba director of the SBI and submit a proposal to the prime minister on his appointment to the relevant position. In March 2019, the court terminated the proceedings in this administrative case.