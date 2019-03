Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed in a grenade explosion in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas, the Ukrainska Pravda news website reported, citing the JFO chief military prosecutor, Oleh Tsitsak.

The accident took place on March 11, the report said.

According to Tsitsak, a criminal inquiry has been launched on "premeditated murder" charges, but early reports suggest that the explosion may have happened as a result of recklessness.