Facts

11:17 11.03.2019

Russia-led occupation forces abiding by ceasefire regime in Donbas – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-led occupation forces abiding by ceasefire regime in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces are fully adhering to the ceasefire in Donbas in the past 24 hours, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On March 10, the Russian occupation troops did not open fire on the positions of the JFO. Since midnight of March 11, no violations of the cease-fire regime have been reported," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Monday morning.

The staff said that the JFO reliably control the enemy's actions along the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire.

