Facts

16:08 08.03.2019

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

Russia's illegal armed formations mounted one attack on positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine on Friday, March 8, after the announcement of a holiday truce.

"Since midnight of Friday, as of 12:00, one targeted enemy attack was recorded on the contact line. Starting from 10:20, the enemy was firing for a short time using small arms from the direction of occupied Sentianivka in the area of Krymske," spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Colonel Dmytro Hutsuliak said at a briefing on Friday.

