High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

The Public Integrity Council prepared 71 conclusions for candidates for the posts of judges of the Supreme Court. Some 78% (56 candidates) did not make it to the final stage of the competition, which was held by Ukraine's High Qualifications Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

According to the statement by the press service of the commission published on Thursday, the competition was held on March 6, 2019 and became the second in Ukraine's history. The Public Council of Integrity established compliance by candidates with the criteria of professional ethics and integrity during the qualification assessment.

"…Although the representatives of the public council did not always agree with the explanations of the candidates, recommending them for appointment means that the commission made a thorough legal assessment of all materials," commission member Mykhailo Makarchuk said.

In addition to judges, lawyers, scholars and candidates with relevant experience took part in the competition. Among 78 winners of the competition, 54 were judges (69%), 14 - scientists (18%), 7 - lawyers (9%) and three with a relevant experience (4%). The commission recommended the appointment of almost 30% of candidates who had not previously worked as judges.

Among the winners there are 30 candidates of science and five doctors of science, 31 women, 47 men. The youngest winner was 34 and the oldest winner 61 years old. Most winners came from Kyiv and Kharkiv -24 and 8, respectively.

The second contest to the Supreme Court was announced on August 2, 2018. The commission received 659 applications for participation in the competition, and 566 candidates were admitted. In the preparation of anonymous testing, 525 candidates participated, and in the writing of the practical task - 316. According to the results of a special check, 235 candidates were admitted to the interview stage. During the period of the final stage of the second contest for the Supreme Court, "Study of the Dossier and Interviews," 46 candidates out of 235 did not confirm their ability to administer justice in the Supreme Court. The commission rated 189 people for consideration to become Supreme Court judges.

On March 7, the commission will send documents with recommendations for the appointment of 78 contest winners to Ukraine's High Council of Justice.