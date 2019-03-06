Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

Ukraine is initiating a comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom state concern, including a comprehensive audit of all signed contracts, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has stated.

"In accordance with the law on national security, we initiate a comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom concern, a comprehensive audit of all contracts. And here I will ask for government assistance, and it should be absolutely transparent, ensuring full confidence, in particular from the Ukrainian society," Poroshenko said, opening a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in Kyiv.