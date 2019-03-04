Facts

13:10 04.03.2019

Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has called on anti-corruption bodies to objectively and impartially investigate the facts of published corruption scandals in the defense sector.

"I publicly appeal to the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) to investigate resonant publications and put the things right," Poroshenko said in Mykolaiv.

"If someone is guilty, then there must be responsibility. Those who work in good faith to strengthen our defensive capacity, should be given the opportunity to protect their honest name," the head of state added.

"In the evening I plan to talk over the phone with the leadership of NABU. This is a new anti-corruption body that has a reputation for being independent from the Ukrainian government. It is depoliticized to the maximum, and it is very important for public confidence in the results of this investigation," he said.

Tags: #army #poroshenko #nabu #corruption #sapo
